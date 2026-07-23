First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in NVR, Inc. $NVR

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR - Free Report) by 879.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,418 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 21,926 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.90% of NVR worth $160,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in NVR by 34,923.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 56,738 shares of the construction company's stock worth $413,777,000 after purchasing an additional 56,576 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at about $311,496,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 407.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,572 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $332,346,000 after purchasing an additional 36,592 shares during the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,372,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,289 shares of the construction company's stock worth $177,134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR Price Performance

NYSE:NVR opened at $6,363.37 on Thursday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $6,343.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6,797.21. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5,501.01 and a 52 week high of $8,618.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

NVR (NYSE:NVR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $67.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $79.97 by ($12.21). NVR had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 12.93%.The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $94.83 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 371.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at NVR

In other news, Director Michael J. Devito purchased 11 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6,699.50 per share, with a total value of $73,694.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 25 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,487.50. This represents a 78.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVR. Seaport Research Partners restated a "sell" rating and set a $5,664.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NVR from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered NVR from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on NVR from $8,100.00 to $7,700.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on NVR from $7,600.00 to $7,200.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $7,478.50.

View Our Latest Report on NVR

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc is a U.S.-based homebuilding and mortgage banking company that designs, constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates primarily through its homebuilding business and a mortgage banking subsidiary, providing financing and related closing services to its homebuyers. NVR's homebuilding activities include land development, community planning, model home sales and construction management aimed at a range of buyer demographics.

Its homes are marketed under recognizable regional brands, including Ryan Homes and NVHomes, along with other market-specific trade names, and are offered across multiple geographic markets in the United States.

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