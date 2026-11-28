First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM - Free Report) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,292 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 120,836 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.05% of Waste Management worth $43,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Markowski Investments bought a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter worth $38,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Atlatl Advisers LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, SVP Christopher Desantis sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $620,757.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 9,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,496. This represents a 20.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO John Carroll sold 1,365 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.90, for a total value of $300,163.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,509 shares of the company's stock, valued at $771,629.10. This represents a 28.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,358 shares of company stock worth $1,041,920. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of WM stock opened at $246.49 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.57 and a 52-week high of $249.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.38.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.9450 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Waste Management's payout ratio is presently 49.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on WM. Weiss Ratings upgraded Waste Management from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Waste Management from $269.00 to $259.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $277.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $267.00 price objective (up from $263.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $257.35.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Waste Management

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc., doing business as WM NYSE: WM, is an environmental services company that provides waste collection, transportation, disposal, recycling and resource-recovery services. The company serves residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers through a network of collection operations, transfer stations, landfills, recycling facilities and other environmental infrastructure. WM’s services include curbside and commercial waste collection, construction and demolition debris management, recycling, organics processing and landfill disposal.

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