First Trust Advisors LP Sells 135,989 Shares of Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN - Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 734,621 shares of the life sciences company's stock after selling 135,989 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.49% of Illumina worth $90,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Illumina alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 11,080 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 8.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 86,318 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter worth approximately $5,460,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al grew its holdings in Illumina by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 348,011 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $45,645,000 after purchasing an additional 74,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,237 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $13,803,000 after purchasing an additional 14,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company's stock.

Illumina Trading Down 1.4%

Illumina stock opened at $194.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $199.14. The stock has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.47.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 19.42%.Illumina's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Illumina

Here are the key news stories impacting Illumina this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ILMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Illumina from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Illumina from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group raised Illumina from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $156.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Illumina

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In other news, SVP Patricia Leckman sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.59, for a total value of $127,307.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 21,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,500.81. This represents a 3.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Scott D. Ericksen sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,446 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,311,360. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,003,769 shares of company stock worth $155,710,908. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc NASDAQ: ILMN is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company's product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Illumina, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Illumina wasn't on the list.

While Illumina currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here