First Trust Advisors LP Sells 183,100 Shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. $DRS

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS - Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,228,111 shares of the company's stock after selling 183,100 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.84% of Leonardo DRS worth $99,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DRS. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,513 shares of the company's stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company's stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company's stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,165 shares of the company's stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,128 shares of the company's stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Leonardo DRS from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Leonardo DRS from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial upgraded Leonardo DRS to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Leonardo DRS from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS Stock Performance

Shares of Leonardo DRS stock opened at $48.10 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $45.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.36. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.43 and a 12 month high of $50.59.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 7.85%.The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $825.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Leonardo DRS's revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Leonardo DRS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.300 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Leonardo DRS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Leonardo DRS's payout ratio is presently 33.64%.

Insider Activity at Leonardo DRS

In other Leonardo DRS news, CFO Michael Dippold sold 8,318 shares of Leonardo DRS stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $386,620.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 55,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,577,780.80. The trade was a 13.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO John Baylouny sold 36,471 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $1,665,630.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,435 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,591,606.45. This represents a 22.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,364 shares of company stock worth $2,994,785. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

Leonardo DRS is a U.S.-based defense technology company and wholly owned subsidiary of Italy's Leonardo S.p.A. The firm specializes in developing and integrating mission-critical systems for military and government customers, with a primary focus on command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR). Its core offerings encompass advanced sensors, targeting systems, radars and electronic warfare solutions designed to enhance situational awareness and operational effectiveness across land, sea and air domains.

The company's portfolio includes naval combat management systems, unmanned vehicle sensors, power generation and distribution equipment, and training and simulation solutions.

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