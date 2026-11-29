First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM - Free Report) by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 236,808 shares of the company's stock after selling 188,123 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.23% of DT Midstream worth $28,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DTM. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 38.0% during the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 522,558 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,430,000 after buying an additional 143,766 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 50.6% during the second quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 210,368 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,869,000 after acquiring an additional 70,650 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 21.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 287,181 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,310,000 after acquiring an additional 50,721 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in DT Midstream by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 478,836 shares of the company's stock worth $57,209,000 after acquiring an additional 50,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,362,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company's stock.

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DT Midstream Price Performance

DTM opened at $116.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $121.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.00. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.46 and a 52-week high of $152.88.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.03. DT Midstream had a net margin of 35.36% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. DT Midstream's payout ratio is presently 76.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stephen Baker acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.28 per share, for a total transaction of $56,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,730.24. This trade represents a 17.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DTM shares. Wolfe Research raised DT Midstream from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DT Midstream from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $151.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DT Midstream

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc. is an independent energy infrastructure company focused on the transportation, gathering and storage of natural gas. Its assets include interstate pipelines, gathering systems and related compression and storage facilities that connect natural gas producers with utilities, power generators, marketers and other customers. The company's network serves markets across the Midwest and Northeast and includes operations in the Gulf Coast region. Its gathering and pipeline assets connect producing areas, including the Haynesville region, with broader pipeline networks and end users.

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