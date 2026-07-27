First Trust Advisors LP Sells 23,323 Shares of Textron Inc. $TXT

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT - Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 533,932 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 23,323 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.31% of Textron worth $46,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Textron by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,191,811 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $103,890,000 after purchasing an additional 218,201 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Textron by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,485 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $13,641,000 after buying an additional 15,159 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in Textron by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,656 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $8,600,000 after buying an additional 14,701 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth about $1,879,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth about $7,255,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Textron Stock Down 0.0%

TXT opened at $95.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.08 and a 200-day moving average of $92.06. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.80 and a fifty-two week high of $101.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Textron (NYSE:TXT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.15. Textron had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Textron's revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Textron has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Textron's payout ratio is presently 1.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TXT shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Textron from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Textron from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Textron in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Textron from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Textron from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $103.10.

View Our Latest Research Report on TXT

Insider Activity at Textron

In other news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 2,517 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total transaction of $234,307.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,597.99. This represents a 22.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Kennedy purchased 10,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.98 per share, for a total transaction of $988,594.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,162 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,935,148.76. This trade represents a 104.44% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc is a global, multi-industry manufacturing company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. The company designs, manufactures and services a diverse range of products for the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Textron operates through four primary business segments—Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems and Industrial—each of which serves customers around the world.

Textron Aviation is known for its Cessna and Beechcraft branded business jets and turboprop aircraft, offering models that range from light jets and turboprops to larger cabin aircraft designed for corporate and charter use.

Further Reading

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