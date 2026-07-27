Go Pro
→ Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

First Trust Advisors LP Sells 23,323 Shares of Textron Inc. $TXT

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Textron logo with Aerospace background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • First Trust Advisors LP cut its Textron stake by 4.2%, selling 23,323 shares and retaining 533,932 shares valued at approximately $46.8 million. Institutional investors collectively own 86.03% of the company.
  • Textron reported quarterly EPS of $1.45, beating estimates of $1.30, while revenue rose 11.8% year over year to $3.69 billion. The company issued fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $6.40–$6.60.
  • Analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating with an average price target of $103.10, compared with a share price of $95.49. Textron also pays a quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share, for a 0.1% yield.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT - Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 533,932 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 23,323 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.31% of Textron worth $46,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Textron by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,191,811 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $103,890,000 after purchasing an additional 218,201 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Textron by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,485 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $13,641,000 after buying an additional 15,159 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in Textron by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,656 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $8,600,000 after buying an additional 14,701 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth about $1,879,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth about $7,255,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Textron Stock Down 0.0%

TXT opened at $95.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.08 and a 200-day moving average of $92.06. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.80 and a fifty-two week high of $101.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Textron (NYSE:TXT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.15. Textron had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Textron's revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Textron has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Textron's payout ratio is presently 1.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TXT shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Textron from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Textron from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Textron in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Textron from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Textron from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $103.10.

View Our Latest Research Report on TXT

Insider Activity at Textron

In other news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 2,517 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total transaction of $234,307.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,597.99. This represents a 22.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Kennedy purchased 10,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.98 per share, for a total transaction of $988,594.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,162 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,935,148.76. This trade represents a 104.44% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Textron Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc is a global, multi-industry manufacturing company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. The company designs, manufactures and services a diverse range of products for the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Textron operates through four primary business segments—Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems and Industrial—each of which serves customers around the world.

Textron Aviation is known for its Cessna and Beechcraft branded business jets and turboprop aircraft, offering models that range from light jets and turboprops to larger cabin aircraft designed for corporate and charter use.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Textron (NYSE:TXT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Textron Right Now?

Before you consider Textron, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Textron wasn't on the list.

While Textron currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO Cover
Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO

The AI wave will soon hit public markets with Anthropic and OpenAI set to go public later this year. However, you don't have to wait to invest. This report shows seven AI stocks that you can buy today while the big model providers get ready to go public.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
The end may be near for these iconic stocks
The end may be near for these iconic stocks
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
What's the Best Way to Lower RMD Taxes?
What's the Best Way to Lower RMD Taxes?
From SmartAsset (Ad)
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
By Nathan Reiff | July 21, 2026
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines