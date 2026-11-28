First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO - Free Report) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,323 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 291,826 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.30% of Millicom International Cellular worth $43,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,622 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 39.1% during the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 8,537 shares of the technology company's stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. OneAscent Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,064 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,800 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

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Millicom International Cellular Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:TIGO opened at $79.56 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $83.59 and its 200 day moving average is $84.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.00. Millicom International Cellular SA has a 1 year low of $49.40 and a 1 year high of $107.13.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 21.45%. Millicom International Cellular's revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Millicom International Cellular SA will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TIGO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Millicom International Cellular to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Millicom International Cellular from $52.40 to $60.10 and gave the company a "sector underperform" rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Millicom International Cellular from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Millicom International Cellular from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Millicom International Cellular has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $94.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular provides telecommunications and digital services in Latin America under the Tigo brand. Its offerings include mobile voice and data, fixed broadband, pay television and related digital services for residential and business customers. The company serves markets including Bolivia, Colombia, Guatemala, Honduras, Panama, Paraguay and El Salvador. Its services also include enterprise connectivity and technology solutions, as well as mobile financial services in certain markets.

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