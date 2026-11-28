First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI - Free Report) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 764,913 shares of the company's stock after selling 433,435 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.03% of Federated Hermes worth $43,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FHI. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 340,071 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,170,000 after purchasing an additional 35,352 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 369.4% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 211,596 shares of the company's stock worth $12,171,000 after purchasing an additional 166,518 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 50,068.7% during the 3rd quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 150,506 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 150,206 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 131,570 shares of the company's stock worth $7,417,000 after acquiring an additional 9,460 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 102,693 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 17,992 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Research cut shares of Federated Hermes from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Federated Hermes from a "buy (a+)" rating to a "buy (a)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore began coverage on Federated Hermes in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set a "strong-buy" rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $60.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Federated Hermes

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul Uhlman sold 11,863 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total value of $710,119.18. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 341,958 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,469,605.88. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saker Nusseibeh sold 4,590 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total value of $274,757.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,456 shares in the company, valued at $8,527,416.16. This represents a 3.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 25,159 shares of company stock worth $1,535,983 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company's stock.

Federated Hermes Stock Up 1.6%

NYSE:FHI opened at $61.06 on Friday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.58 and a 1-year high of $67.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.83 and a 200 day moving average of $58.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.67.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $507.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.91 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 21.28%. Federated Hermes's quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Federated Hermes's dividend payout ratio is currently 27.44%.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes is a global investment management company that provides investment strategies and related services to institutions, financial intermediaries, corporations, government entities and individual investors. Its offerings span money market, equity, fixed-income and alternative investments, along with investment and wealth-related services. The company traces its roots to Federated Investors, founded in Pittsburgh in 1955. After acquiring London-based Hermes Fund Managers in 2018, it adopted the Federated Hermes name in 2020, bringing together its investment management and stewardship businesses.

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