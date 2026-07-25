First Trust Advisors LP Sells 48,770 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,884 shares of the company's stock after selling 48,770 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.12% of Howmet Aerospace worth $106,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 475,814 shares of the company's stock valued at $96,916,000 after buying an additional 36,195 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,975 shares of the company's stock worth $8,810,000 after acquiring an additional 18,417 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 752.6% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 65,783 shares of the company's stock worth $13,487,000 after acquiring an additional 58,067 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 315,508 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,685,000 after purchasing an additional 28,217 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 0.7%

HWM stock opened at $289.09 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $267.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.07, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.45 and a fifty-two week high of $293.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 20.23%.The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HWM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $340.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $293.21.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Howmet Aerospace

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total transaction of $11,300,674.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,545,797.50. The trade was a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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