First Trust Advisors LP Sells 605,993 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD - Free Report) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,817,970 shares of the company's stock after selling 605,993 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $49,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBD. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4,730.8% in the 4th quarter. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co now owns 1,256 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $25.77 on Monday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $26.72 and its 200 day moving average is $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.81 and a beta of 1.54. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $30.00.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.07). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 4.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $8.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Warner Bros. Discovery this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WBD shares. Weiss Ratings lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Seaport Research Partners lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $27.04.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WBD

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery NASDAQ: WBD is a global media and entertainment company formed when WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc combined their businesses in 2022. Headquartered in New York City, the company assembles a broad portfolio of film and television production, linear and cable networks, streaming services and consumer distribution operations. Its assets span well-known studio brands, premium scripted and unscripted programming, news and factual entertainment, and licensed franchise properties.

The company's core activities include film and television production and distribution through units such as Warner Bros.

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