First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX - Free Report) by 34.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,257,023 shares of the company's stock after selling 650,421 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.56% of Dropbox worth $42,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $364,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Dropbox by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the company's stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,514,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dropbox by 1.1% during the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 102,822 shares of the company's stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Dropbox Stock Down 1.7%

NASDAQ DBX opened at $36.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.62. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.69 and a twelve month high of $38.22. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $34.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.86.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $637.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.59 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 17.17% and a negative return on equity of 22.35%. The firm's revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Dropbox from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Dropbox from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Bank of America reiterated an "underperform" rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Dropbox from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dropbox has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $35.60.

Read Our Latest Report on Dropbox

Insider Activity

In other Dropbox news, CFO Ross Tennenbaum sold 97,558 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $3,416,481.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 690,666 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,187,123.32. This trade represents a 12.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Ashraf Alkarmi sold 28,806 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $981,132.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 927,402 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,587,312.12. This trade represents a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,224,772 shares of company stock worth $76,564,682. 35.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc. provides cloud-based file storage, synchronization, sharing and collaboration services. Its platform lets individuals and organizations access and manage files across devices, share content, and work with others online. The company's offerings include Dropbox for file management and collaboration, Dropbox Sign for electronic signatures, and DocSend for sharing and tracking business documents. Dropbox also provides tools for organizing and reviewing digital content. Founded in 2007 by Drew Houston and Arash Ferdowsi, Dropbox serves customers around the world.

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