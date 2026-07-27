First Trust Advisors LP Sells 77,500 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. $RGLD

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD - Free Report) TSE: RGL by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,654 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 77,500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.26% of Royal Gold worth $55,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,733,807 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,163,732,000 after buying an additional 678,732 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,398,944 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,867,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,577 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,900,432 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,311,607,000 after acquiring an additional 905,488 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,718,646 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $826,618,000 after acquiring an additional 396,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,952,363 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $434,063,000 after acquiring an additional 78,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Royal Gold from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Scotiabank reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Royal Gold from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Research raised Royal Gold from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Royal Gold from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $280.27.

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Royal Gold Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $200.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.26. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $150.75 and a one year high of $306.25. The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.44.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Royal Gold's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.65%.

Insider Transactions at Royal Gold

In related news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.85, for a total transaction of $107,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,852,424.70. This trade represents a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a leading precious metals streaming and royalty company. Through its business model, Royal Gold provides upfront financing to mining operators in exchange for the right to purchase a percentage of future metal production at predetermined prices. This structure allows the company to participate in production upside while minimizing exposure to the operating and capital-intensive aspects of mine ownership.

The company's portfolio encompasses interests in over 200 streams and royalties on projects across North America, South America, Europe, Africa and Australia.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD - Free Report) TSE: RGL.

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