First Trust Advisors LP Sells 78,318 Shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS - Free Report) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,179 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock after selling 78,318 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.28% of DICK'S Sporting Goods worth $49,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd boosted its stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd now owns 37,804 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $7,484,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DICK'S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $1,446,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 503,077 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $99,597,000 after acquiring an additional 181,223 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 71,121 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $14,080,000 after acquiring an additional 6,837 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 26,734 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

DICK'S Sporting Goods stock opened at $205.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.67 and a 12-month high of $244.38.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. DICK'S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 4.71%.The firm's revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.37 EPS. DICK'S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.500-14.500 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. DICK'S Sporting Goods's dividend payout ratio is 47.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DKS shares. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a "positive" rating on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $254.71.

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DICK'S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK'S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

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