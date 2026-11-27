First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 752,631 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock after selling 83,976 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.13% of Rocket Lab worth $52,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RKLB. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 4,839 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in Rocket Lab by 3.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,321 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC grew its position in Rocket Lab by 17.6% during the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Rocket Lab by 120.6% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,251 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 5,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company's stock.

Get Rocket Lab alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Rocket Lab

In other news, insider Frank Klein sold 44,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $2,232,373.10. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 881,347 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $44,322,940.63. This represents a 4.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 626 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $31,481.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 31,610 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,589,666.90. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 507,969 shares of company stock valued at $30,530,320. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RKLB shares. Berenberg Bank set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Tuesday. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Rocket Lab from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Rocket Lab from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $96.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $47.02 on Friday. Rocket Lab Corporation has a twelve month low of $39.98 and a twelve month high of $151.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.27.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $267.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $257.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Rocket Lab

These are some of the RKLB stories that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: A recent commentary notes that Rocket Lab’s revenue over the past four quarters is nearly 60% higher than when the stock last traded around these levels, highlighting business growth despite the share-price pullback. Article on Rocket Lab’s growth and share price

A recent commentary notes that Rocket Lab’s revenue over the past four quarters is nearly 60% higher than when the stock last traded around these levels, highlighting business growth despite the share-price pullback. Neutral Sentiment: Several executives, including the CFO and COO, sold shares under pre-arranged plans to cover tax withholding on vested equity awards. The stated purpose and small reductions in their holdings make these sales less informative than discretionary insider selling. Article on executive share sales

Several executives, including the CFO and COO, sold shares under pre-arranged plans to cover tax withholding on vested equity awards. The stated purpose and small reductions in their holdings make these sales less informative than discretionary insider selling. Negative Sentiment: Mizuho began coverage with an Underperform rating and a $40 price target, arguing that the share valuation already accounts for much of Rocket Lab’s growth. That cautious view adds pressure as investors assess backlog quality and Neutron execution risk. Article on Mizuho’s rating

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. is an aerospace company that provides launch services and space systems for commercial, civil and government customers. Founded in 2006 by Peter Beck, the company is headquartered in Long Beach, California, and operates launch facilities in New Zealand and the United States. Its Electron rocket is designed to carry small satellites to orbit, while HASTE is a suborbital launch vehicle used for hypersonic and other technology testing. Rocket Lab is also developing Neutron, a larger launch vehicle intended to serve a wider range of missions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Rocket Lab, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rocket Lab wasn't on the list.

While Rocket Lab currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, NVIDIA, and Google Could the next Tesla, NVIDIA, and Google be hiding in plain sight? Discover seven growth stocks with the potential to become tomorrow's market giants, fueled by breakthroughs in AI, nuclear energy, cybersecurity, and more. Get This Free Report