First Trust Advisors LP Sells 8,490,714 Shares of BlackBerry Limited $BB

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB - Free Report) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,500,938 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,490,714 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 2.81% of BlackBerry worth $53,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 2,349.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,682 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares during the period. Portfolio Resources Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackBerry Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE BB opened at $8.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.84 and a beta of 2.20. BlackBerry Limited has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company's 50 day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.94.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. BlackBerry had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $152.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $136.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business's revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. BlackBerry has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.160-0.200 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.030-0.040 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an "outperformer" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of BlackBerry from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $8.92.

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Insider Activity at BlackBerry

In related news, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 6,414 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $71,002.98. Following the transaction, the insider owned 125,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,499.06. This represents a 4.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 152,012 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $1,725,336.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 687,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,242.10. The trade was a 18.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 355,858 shares of company stock worth $4,012,270. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company's stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited, formerly known as Research In Motion (RIM), is a Canadian enterprise software and cybersecurity company based in Waterloo, Ontario. Since its founding in 1984, the firm has evolved from a pioneer in mobile devices into a specialist in secure communications, endpoint management, and embedded systems software. BlackBerry's core mission today centers on delivering security-first solutions that protect critical data and infrastructure across diverse industries.

At the heart of BlackBerry's offerings is the BlackBerry Spark® platform, which combines unified endpoint management (UEM), secure communications, and artificial intelligence–driven threat detection into a single framework.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB - Free Report).

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