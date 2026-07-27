First Trust Advisors LP Sells 865,719 Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited $OSW

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW - Free Report) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,313,492 shares of the company's stock after selling 865,719 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 2.28% of OneSpaWorld worth $53,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OSW. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,468,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,692,000 after buying an additional 341,632 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 40,623.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 51,311 shares of the company's stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 51,185 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in OneSpaWorld by 318.4% in the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,220 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 137,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc bought a new position in OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,663,000. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at OneSpaWorld

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 10,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $259,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 137,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,389,213.94. This represents a 7.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 20,000 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $520,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 489,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,754,834.68. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on OSW. Wall Street Zen cut OneSpaWorld from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on OneSpaWorld from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on OneSpaWorld from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded OneSpaWorld from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Price Performance

OneSpaWorld stock opened at $26.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.50. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $29.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. OneSpaWorld had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 7.85%.The company had revenue of $247.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $244.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

OneSpaWorld Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. OneSpaWorld's payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

OneSpaWorld Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd is a global provider of spa and wellness services, catering primarily to the cruise line, hospitality and venue-based leisure industries. The company designs and operates on-board spa facilities, salon services and retail boutiques, offering treatments such as massage, facial and body therapies, nail care, hair styling and aesthetic enhancements. Additionally, OneSpaWorld provides program consulting, management, training and product distribution services to its partners, enabling tailored spa experiences across diverse passenger and guest demographics.

OneSpaWorld’s core operations span major cruise lines—such as Carnival Corporation, Royal Caribbean Group, MSC Cruises and Virgin Voyages—as well as luxury resort and hotel brands.

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