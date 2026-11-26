First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT - Free Report) by 34.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 93,002 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.18% of Waters worth $78,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pilgrim Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waters in the second quarter worth approximately $466,131,171,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Waters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,182,191,000. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its position in Waters by 2,015.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 2,921,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $1,283,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,151 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Topco LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the second quarter worth about $623,921,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,373,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $514,986,000 after purchasing an additional 561,824 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Waters Trading Down 1.5%

WAT stock opened at $455.22 on Thursday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $447.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $377.14. Waters Corporation has a one year low of $282.77 and a one year high of $483.33. The company has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a PE ratio of 195.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Waters (NYSE:WAT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.10. Waters had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 120.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Waters Corporation will post 14.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WAT. Wall Street Zen lowered Waters from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Waters from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Waters from $515.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Waters from $470.00 to $536.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $475.48.

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Waters Profile

Waters Corporation develops and supplies analytical instruments, software, and consumables used to identify, measure, and characterize chemical and biological materials. Its products include liquid chromatography and mass spectrometry systems, which help customers analyze complex samples. The company serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology businesses, academic and government laboratories, and customers in fields such as food, environmental testing, and materials science. Waters operates internationally, with customers and operations across multiple regions.

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