First Turn Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Roivant Sciences Ltd. $ROIV

First Turn Management LLC lifted its position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV - Free Report) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,186,817 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 227,114 shares during the quarter. Roivant Sciences comprises about 2.9% of First Turn Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. First Turn Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Roivant Sciences worth $25,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,359,553 shares of the company's stock worth $1,266,402,000 after buying an additional 14,036,696 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,059,041 shares of the company's stock worth $912,681,000 after buying an additional 3,254,113 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 14.7% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 20,370,336 shares of the company's stock worth $229,574,000 after buying an additional 2,603,260 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,773,480 shares of the company's stock worth $222,847,000 after buying an additional 911,827 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 570.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,390,792 shares of the company's stock valued at $399,080,000 after purchasing an additional 15,645,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company's stock.

Roivant Sciences Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Roivant Sciences stock opened at $30.04 on Friday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $32.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.95 and a 200 day moving average of $25.98. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.57. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 3,629.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Melissa B. Epperly sold 41,861 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $1,200,573.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,804 shares in the company, valued at $453,258.72. The trade was a 72.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Gline sold 289,774 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $8,449,809.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 16,736,116 shares of the company's stock, valued at $488,025,142.56. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 945,173 shares of company stock worth $27,654,456 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ROIV. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $33.59.

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Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies through a network of subsidiary businesses known as “Vants.” Founded in 2014, Roivant acquires or in-licenses clinical-stage assets that have progressed beyond proof of concept and seeks to advance them efficiently toward regulatory approval. By organizing each program into a dedicated subsidiary, the company aims to streamline decision-making, allocate resources more effectively, and accelerate development timelines.

The core activities of Roivant involve identifying promising drug candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including neurology, rare diseases, immunology, oncology, and women's health.

See Also

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