Go Pro
→ Your $29.97 book is free today (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Ceragon Networks Ltd. $CRNT

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
Ceragon Networks logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • First Wilshire Securities Management increased its Ceragon Networks stake by 18% in the first quarter, buying 740,358 additional shares and bringing its total holding to 4.85 million shares, or about 5.34% of the company.
  • Several other hedge funds also adjusted positions in Ceragon, while institutional investors overall own 13.31% of the stock. Analyst sentiment is mixed but leans cautious, with a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.75.
  • Ceragon Networks shares were trading at $2.28, below both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages, after the company reported first-quarter EPS of $0.01 on $85 million in revenue. Analysts expect the company to earn $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT - Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,854,150 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 740,358 shares during the period. Ceragon Networks comprises approximately 2.4% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. owned 5.34% of Ceragon Networks worth $10,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tamar Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 17,016 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 19,660 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 13.31% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CRNT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised Ceragon Networks from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Ceragon Networks in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $3.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRNT

Ceragon Networks Price Performance

Ceragon Networks stock opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.43. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $85.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ceragon Networks Ltd. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ceragon Networks Ltd. is a global provider of wireless backhaul solutions, specializing in high-capacity, low-latency connectivity for mobile operators and private networks. The company designs and manufactures a portfolio of microwave and millimeter-wave equipment that serves as a fiber alternative for carrying voice, data and video traffic between cell sites and core networks. Ceragon's solutions are engineered to support the rigorous performance requirements of modern 4G and 5G deployments, with an emphasis on scalability, reliability and efficient spectrum utilization.

The company's product lineup includes point-to-point and multi-point radio platforms, as well as software-driven network management tools that enable operators to plan, deploy and monitor end-to-end transport networks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Ceragon Networks Right Now?

Before you consider Ceragon Networks, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ceragon Networks wasn't on the list.

While Ceragon Networks currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Cover
7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution

Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries.

"Physical AI" is coming to the United States, and there are four ways that investors can gain exposure to this new robotics revolution. Plus, learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Trump's New Dollar
Trump's New Dollar
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
tc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
From Porter & Company (Ad)
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
By Nathan Reiff | July 15, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026

Recent Videos

This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines