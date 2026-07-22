First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Has $13.80 Million Holdings in NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. $NWPX

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. cut its stake in NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWPX - Free Report) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,245 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 117,906 shares during the quarter. NWPX Infrastructure makes up approximately 3.1% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. owned approximately 1.84% of NWPX Infrastructure worth $13,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of NWPX Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in NWPX Infrastructure by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in NWPX Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in NWPX Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in NWPX Infrastructure by 141.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,287 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research downgraded NWPX Infrastructure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut NWPX Infrastructure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Weiss Ratings raised NWPX Infrastructure from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on NWPX Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $110.00.

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NWPX Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NWPX opened at $135.41 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $128.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.52. NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $152.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

NWPX Infrastructure (NASDAQ:NWPX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $138.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.10 million. NWPX Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 10.80%. Equities research analysts predict that NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About NWPX Infrastructure

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems. Its products are also used for hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, seismic resiliency, and other applications.

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