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First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Has $13.89 Million Stock Position in Camtek Ltd. $CAMT

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
Camtek logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • First Wilshire Securities Management trimmed its Camtek stake by 12.2% in the first quarter, though it still held 91,649 shares valued at about $13.89 million. Camtek remains one of the firm’s larger positions, making up roughly 3.1% of its portfolio.
  • Camtek reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings, with EPS of $0.70 versus $0.69 expected and revenue of $121.66 million versus $120.15 million estimated. Revenue rose 2.6% year over year, and the company maintained solid profitability metrics.
  • Wall Street sentiment on Camtek is mixed but constructive, with analysts split between buy and hold ratings. The stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.67.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT - Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,649 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 12,711 shares during the period. Camtek makes up about 3.1% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Camtek worth $13,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Camtek by 202.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camtek in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Camtek in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Camtek during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camtek Stock Up 6.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $156.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 179.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a current ratio of 8.35. Camtek Ltd. has a 52-week low of $75.75 and a 52-week high of $215.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.39 and a 200 day moving average of $161.83.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Camtek had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 9.63%.The firm had revenue of $121.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a research report on Friday, April 17th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Camtek in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Camtek from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Camtek from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Camtek from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Camtek has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $174.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Camtek

Camtek Profile

(Free Report)

Camtek Ltd. NASDAQ: CAMT is a provider of automated inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor and printed circuit board (PCB) industries. The company develops, manufactures and markets a suite of inline and stand-alone systems that perform high‐resolution 2D and 3D measurements, defect review and process control. Its products are used by integrated device manufacturers, foundries, OSAT (outsourced semiconductor assembly and test) providers, and PCB fabricators to optimize yield, improve product quality and reduce production costs.

Camtek's core offerings include wafer inspection systems that detect and classify defects on patterned wafers, patterned wafer metrology tools for overlay and critical dimension measurements, and advanced packaging inspection platforms for 3D ICs and fan-out wafer-level packaging.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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