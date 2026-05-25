FirstEnergy Corporation $FE Stake Decreased by New Age Alpha Advisors LLC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE - Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,983 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 28,246 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC's holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $9,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FE. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 507.9% during the fourth quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 766 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Networth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company's stock.

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FirstEnergy Price Performance

NYSE FE opened at $46.35 on Monday. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $52.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.48. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $48.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.52.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.620-2.820 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FE. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Mizuho set a $51.00 price target on FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, TD Cowen raised FirstEnergy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $51.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FE

Insider Activity at FirstEnergy

In related news, Director James F. Oneil sold 7,945 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $402,017.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,869 shares in the company, valued at $94,571.40. This trade represents a 80.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon Taylor K. sold 26,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $1,365,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 119,552 shares in the company, valued at $6,089,978.88. This represents a 18.31% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 39,118 shares of company stock worth $1,989,532 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. NYSE: FE is a U.S.-based electric utility holding company headquartered in Akron, Ohio. The company's primary business is the delivery of electricity through its regulated transmission and distribution utilities, serving residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of the Midwest and Mid‑Atlantic. FirstEnergy's service territory includes states such as Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and West Virginia, and it operates primarily within the PJM regional transmission organization.

FirstEnergy's core activities center on owning and operating electric distribution networks and transmission systems, maintaining and upgrading grid infrastructure, managing storm response and restoration, and offering customer programs that include energy efficiency and reliability services.

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