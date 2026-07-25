FirstEnergy Corporation $FE Stock Holdings Increased by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE - Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,847 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 33,462 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC's holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $12,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $867,000. Inceptionr LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 17,333 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,290,126 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $65,360,000 after acquiring an additional 112,319 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,468 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FE. Barclays lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research lowered FirstEnergy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $52.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FE

FirstEnergy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting FirstEnergy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo initiated/maintained a Buy stance on FirstEnergy, signaling renewed analyst confidence in the utility’s outlook. FirstEnergy (FE) Receives a Buy from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo initiated/maintained a stance on FirstEnergy, signaling renewed analyst confidence in the utility’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp raised longer-term earnings estimates for FY2028, FY2029 and FY2030, suggesting expectations for steady earnings growth over time.

KeyCorp raised longer-term earnings estimates for FY2028, FY2029 and FY2030, suggesting expectations for steady earnings growth over time. Positive Sentiment: FirstEnergy declared a quarterly dividend of $0.465 per share with a roughly 3.8% annualized yield , reinforcing its appeal to income-focused investors.

FirstEnergy declared a quarterly dividend of with a roughly , reinforcing its appeal to income-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: KeyCorp trimmed its FY2026 EPS estimate slightly to $2.72 from $2.73, but that is still close to the current consensus of $2.74 and does not materially change the near-term outlook.

KeyCorp trimmed its FY2026 EPS estimate slightly to from $2.73, but that is still close to the current consensus of $2.74 and does not materially change the near-term outlook. Neutral Sentiment: KeyCorp’s near-term quarter estimates imply mixed results, including Q2 EPS of $0.47 and Q3 EPS of $0.98 , leaving investors focused on whether upcoming earnings can beat expectations.

KeyCorp’s near-term quarter estimates imply mixed results, including Q2 EPS of and Q3 EPS of , leaving investors focused on whether upcoming earnings can beat expectations. Neutral Sentiment: In a preview of upcoming results, analysts expect Q2 revenue to rise about 6.28% on load growth and grid investment, while EPS may decline modestly, a mixed but not alarming setup ahead of reporting. FirstEnergy to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

FirstEnergy Price Performance

NYSE:FE opened at $49.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.47. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $47.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.10. FirstEnergy Corporation has a one year low of $41.30 and a one year high of $52.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 10.66%. FirstEnergy's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.620-2.820 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. FirstEnergy's payout ratio is 101.09%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. NYSE: FE is a U.S.-based electric utility holding company headquartered in Akron, Ohio. The company's primary business is the delivery of electricity through its regulated transmission and distribution utilities, serving residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of the Midwest and Mid‑Atlantic. FirstEnergy's service territory includes states such as Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and West Virginia, and it operates primarily within the PJM regional transmission organization.

FirstEnergy's core activities center on owning and operating electric distribution networks and transmission systems, maintaining and upgrading grid infrastructure, managing storm response and restoration, and offering customer programs that include energy efficiency and reliability services.

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