Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) by 5,383.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,828,188 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 1,794,849 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.34% of Fiserv worth $82,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at $2,079,711,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,310,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,557,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,177,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 968.1% in the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,643,668 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $147,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company's stock.

Get Fiserv alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $64.89.

Get Our Latest Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $58.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of -7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $51.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.41. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.87 and a 12-month high of $70.41.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.03. Fiserv had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a positive return on equity of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Fiserv's revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv is a financial technology company that provides payment and financial services technology to banks, credit unions, businesses and merchants. Its offerings include payment processing, digital banking, account processing, debit and credit card services, and tools that help financial institutions manage customer accounts and transactions. For merchants, Fiserv offers Clover, a platform that combines point-of-sale hardware and software with payment acceptance and business management tools. The company also provides services for processing digital and in-person payments and supporting commerce across multiple channels.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Fiserv, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fiserv wasn't on the list.

While Fiserv currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead. This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list. Get This Free Report