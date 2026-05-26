Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 104,661 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS - Free Report) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,186 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 104,661 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.04% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $82,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,155 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 47.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 539 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $468,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,278 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Advanced Energy Industries

In other news, EVP Paul R. Oldham sold 4,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total transaction of $1,363,180.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,020,349.83. This trade represents a 16.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian Shirley sold 1,234 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.19, for a total value of $382,774.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,584 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,732,100.96. This trade represents a 18.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,514 shares of company stock valued at $17,933,796. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $324.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.53. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.25 and a 1 year high of $397.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.40.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.81 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.430 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Advanced Energy Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $358.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

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