Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 41,173 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,293,622 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after buying an additional 41,173 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of UnitedHealth Group worth $1,747,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,595 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Churchill Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $891,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,320,775. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting UnitedHealth Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS raised its price target on UnitedHealth Group to $460 from $410 and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling meaningful upside from current levels. Benzinga report on UBS target increase

UBS raised its price target on UnitedHealth Group to and reiterated a rating, signaling meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: UnitedHealth was highlighted by multiple outlets as a high-quality stock and a turnaround bet , with commentary noting that managed care is outgrowing the broader economy and that the company is benefiting from AI adoption in operations. Motley Fool article on AI and turnaround

UnitedHealth was highlighted by multiple outlets as a and a , with commentary noting that managed care is outgrowing the broader economy and that the company is benefiting from AI adoption in operations. Neutral Sentiment: UnitedHealth also appeared in a hedge-fund “high quality stocks” list and a Goldman Sachs conviction-list discussion, which supports the stock’s investment case but does not change fundamentals on its own. InsiderMonkey article on turnaround case

UnitedHealth also appeared in a hedge-fund “high quality stocks” list and a Goldman Sachs conviction-list discussion, which supports the stock’s investment case but does not change fundamentals on its own. Negative Sentiment: There is still headline risk around Medicare Advantage overpayments , with a Congressional committee estimating about $7 billion annually in excess payments to private insurers, which could keep regulatory scrutiny on managed-care names like UNH. 247WallSt article on Medicare Advantage overpayments

There is still headline risk around , with a Congressional committee estimating about in excess payments to private insurers, which could keep regulatory scrutiny on managed-care names like UNH. Negative Sentiment: Recent discussion also noted that Berkshire-linked selling contributed to a prior stock slide, underscoring that investor sentiment can still turn quickly. Barchart article on Berkshire stake sale

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $388.42 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $404.15. The firm has a market cap of $352.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $326.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.76 by $0.47. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.68%.The firm had revenue of $111.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.20 EPS. The business's revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. TD Cowen increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $311.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $327.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Leerink Partners increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $387.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on UNH

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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