Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 495,767 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. $VECO

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO - Free Report) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,820,357 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 495,767 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.02% of Veeco Instruments worth $52,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,579,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,475 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,572,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 16,961.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,700 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Veeco Instruments

In other Veeco Instruments news, CEO William John Miller sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $5,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 419,570 shares in the company, valued at $24,985,393.50. This trade represents a 19.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Damore sold 43,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total transaction of $2,653,087.71. Following the transaction, the director owned 112,594 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,835,581.74. This trade represents a 27.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 230,979 shares of company stock worth $12,398,739 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeco Instruments Price Performance

VECO stock opened at $62.47 on Wednesday. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a one year low of $19.04 and a one year high of $65.43. The company's fifty day moving average price is $45.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 164.40 and a beta of 1.36.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 3.53%.The company had revenue of $158.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $160.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Veeco Instruments's quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Veeco Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.320 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VECO

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc NASDAQ: VECO is a leading supplier of process equipment for the semiconductor, data storage, wireless communications, power electronics and advanced packaging industries. The company designs, manufactures and services precision tools used to grow, deposit and etch thin films on substrates, enabling the fabrication of chips, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) and high-density storage devices. Veeco's platforms are deployed across fabrication facilities worldwide, where they support key processes in materials science and device manufacturing.

Veeco's product portfolio spans molecular beam epitaxy (MBE), metal organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD), atomic layer deposition (ALD), ion beam etch and deposition, and high-precision wet and dry etch systems.

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