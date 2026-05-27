Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 76,946 Shares of BXP, Inc. $BXP

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP - Free Report) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,262 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 76,946 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of BXP worth $22,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BXP. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of BXP by 3.2% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,401,513 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $564,883,000 after acquiring an additional 232,591 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in BXP by 44.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,896,978 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $289,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,607 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in BXP by 17.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,538,351 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $263,031,000 after purchasing an additional 529,158 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in BXP by 3.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,411,777 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $253,632,000 after purchasing an additional 127,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BXP by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,256,924 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $167,785,000 after purchasing an additional 37,438 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Hilary J. Spann sold 5,495 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $327,996.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,392.08. The trade was a 23.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $287,208.78. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 12,558 shares of company stock worth $746,951 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

BXP Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of BXP stock opened at $60.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.33. BXP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.72 and a 1 year high of $79.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04.

BXP (NYSE:BXP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $872.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.11 million. BXP had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 4.13%. BXP's revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. BXP has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.690-1.710 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BXP, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

BXP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. BXP's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore set a $62.00 target price on shares of BXP in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of BXP from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of BXP from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Mizuho lowered shares of BXP from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $61.00 target price on shares of BXP in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $71.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BXP

BXP Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc NYSE: BXP is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, management, and development of Class A office properties across major U.S. markets. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company's portfolio comprises high-quality office buildings, mixed-use developments and select retail assets designed to serve leading corporations in key metropolitan areas.

Established in 1970 by Mortimer B. Zuckerman, Boston Properties has grown through disciplined acquisitions and strategic ground-up developments.

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