Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH - Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 571,270 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 28,933 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.45% of Parker-Hannifin worth $502,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 42 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.1% during the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $1,050.00 to $980.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Mizuho set a $1,050.00 target price on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $945.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Truist Financial set a $1,147.00 target price on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,022.30.

View Our Latest Report on PH

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of PH stock opened at $866.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.13. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 52-week low of $637.21 and a 52-week high of $1,034.96. The company has a market capitalization of $109.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.18. The business's fifty day moving average is $916.89 and its 200 day moving average is $914.51.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $8.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.84 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 16.58%.The company had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.94 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 31.200-31.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 31.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin's previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Parker-Hannifin's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.51%.

Key Stories Impacting Parker-Hannifin

Here are the key news stories impacting Parker-Hannifin this week:

Positive Sentiment: The CIRCOR Aerospace deal should strengthen Parker-Hannifin’s aerospace and defense portfolio by adding complementary flight-critical motion and flow control capabilities, which management says could boost sales growth, margins, adjusted EPS, and cash flow. Article Title

The CIRCOR Aerospace deal should strengthen Parker-Hannifin’s aerospace and defense portfolio by adding complementary flight-critical motion and flow control capabilities, which management says could boost sales growth, margins, adjusted EPS, and cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Several recent writeups suggest the acquisition fits Parker-Hannifin’s strategy of focusing on higher-growth, higher-margin aerospace businesses, with CIRCOR’s unit expected to generate about $270 million in 2026 sales and more than 40% adjusted EBITDA margin before synergies. Article Title

Several recent writeups suggest the acquisition fits Parker-Hannifin’s strategy of focusing on higher-growth, higher-margin aerospace businesses, with CIRCOR’s unit expected to generate about $270 million in 2026 sales and more than 40% adjusted EBITDA margin before synergies. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street coverage remains broadly constructive, with recent analyst notes and price targets still pointing to optimism around Parker-Hannifin’s long-term earnings power. Article Title

Wall Street coverage remains broadly constructive, with recent analyst notes and price targets still pointing to optimism around Parker-Hannifin’s long-term earnings power. Negative Sentiment: The market may also be weighing the deal’s premium valuation and execution risk, since the purchase is large and still needs regulatory approval before closing in the second half of 2026. Article Title

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation NYSE: PH is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin's product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

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