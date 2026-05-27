Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. $FDP

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. (NYSE:FDP - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 594,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,174,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.24% of Fresh Del Monte Produce at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDP. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 41.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,915,156 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,494,000 after purchasing an additional 557,638 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,741,494 shares of the company's stock worth $62,049,000 after purchasing an additional 10,246 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,359,355 shares of the company's stock worth $47,197,000 after buying an additional 117,567 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 931,653 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,347,000 after buying an additional 150,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1,647.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 596,496 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,390,000 after buying an additional 562,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.83% of the company's stock.

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Fresh Del Monte Produce Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE FDP opened at $32.74 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $39.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.56. Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. has a one year low of $31.68 and a one year high of $43.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.30.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 1.63%.The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Fresh Del Monte Produce's payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on FDP. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Fresh Del Monte Produce from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Fresh Del Monte Produce

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, SVP Ziad Nabulsi sold 7,395 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $310,663.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,757.97. The trade was a 46.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Danny Dumas sold 818 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $34,585.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,560 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $108,236.80. This trade represents a 24.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,151 shares of company stock worth $1,391,225. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc is a leading producer, marketer and distributor of fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables worldwide. The company offers a wide range of products including bananas, pineapples, melons, grapes and avocados, along with value-added items such as fruit salads, vegetable trays and snack packs under the Del Monte® brand.

Founded in 1989 as a spin-off from Del Monte, Fresh Del Monte has developed a global supply chain that spans production farms, ripening facilities and packaging centers across Latin America, North America, Europe, Asia and Africa.

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