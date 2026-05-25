Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Position in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,497,852 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 303,359 shares during the quarter. ExxonMobil comprises 1.3% of Fisher Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.75% of ExxonMobil worth $3,790,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ExxonMobil by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in ExxonMobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in ExxonMobil by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 21,821 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 36,710 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total transaction of $167,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,662,782. This trade represents a 5.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

ExxonMobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $154.82 on Monday. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $101.18 and a 52-week high of $176.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.12.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. ExxonMobil's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on ExxonMobil from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research cut ExxonMobil from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 target price on ExxonMobil and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on ExxonMobil from $145.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $163.95.

View Our Latest Report on XOM

ExxonMobil News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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