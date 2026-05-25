Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,818,514 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 171,926 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.23% of Charles Schwab worth $2,179,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on SCHW. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCHW

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 7,941 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $794,100.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 29,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,600. This represents a 21.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $4,088,403.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 57,972 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,228. This represents a 41.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 126,924 shares of company stock valued at $12,268,634 over the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Charles Schwab News

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $90.26 on Monday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $92.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.80. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $107.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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