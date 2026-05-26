Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $109.03 Million Position in Linde PLC $LIN

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,699 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,821 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Linde worth $109,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LIN. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Saranac Partners Ltd bought a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 68 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company's stock.

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Linde Stock Performance

NASDAQ LIN opened at $517.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.73. Linde PLC has a one year low of $387.78 and a one year high of $521.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business's fifty day moving average is $500.32 and its 200-day moving average is $463.17.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.27 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.44%.The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 17.86 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Linde's payout ratio is presently 42.50%.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 4,357 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.79, for a total transaction of $2,094,802.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 22,138 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,643,729.02. The trade was a 16.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Durbin sold 6,520 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.27, for a total value of $3,111,800.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,151 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,890,227.77. The trade was a 44.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded Linde from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Mizuho set a $525.00 price objective on Linde in a research note on Friday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and set a $560.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Linde from $552.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Linde from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $540.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LIN

Linde Profile

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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