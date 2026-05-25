Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $1.22 Billion Position in The Boeing Company $BA

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,640,900 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after buying an additional 135,860 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.72% of Boeing worth $1,224,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,989,438 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $15,413,227,000 after buying an additional 3,460,021 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 29,485,294 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $6,401,847,000 after buying an additional 286,848 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Boeing by 7.1% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,369,615 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $727,264,000 after purchasing an additional 223,995 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Boeing by 6.2% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,010,551 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $649,767,000 after purchasing an additional 175,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Boeing by 11.9% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 1,987,194 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $436,646,000 after purchasing an additional 210,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Boeing news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley acquired 2,230 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $224.20 per share, with a total value of $499,966.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at $993,206. The trade was a 101.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley D. Tilden acquired 1,370 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $218.50 per share, with a total value of $299,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at $299,345. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boeing Stock Up 0.1%

BA opened at $219.18 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.77 and a 1-year high of $254.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.40 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.34 and a 200-day moving average of $218.72.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $22.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Boeing from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $259.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BA

Trending Headlines about Boeing

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About Boeing

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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