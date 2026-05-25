Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $1.62 Billion Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,792,421 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 71,320 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $1,618,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,133,702 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $19,778,774,000 after buying an additional 288,296 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,285,145 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $4,988,132,000 after acquiring an additional 706,572 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,925,671 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $2,874,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,125 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,571,857 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,732,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,967 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,087,666 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,789,148,000 after acquiring an additional 150,668 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:TMO opened at $448.55 on Monday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $480.25 and its 200-day moving average is $537.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.46 and a 52 week high of $643.99. The firm has a market cap of $166.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.15 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.40, for a total transaction of $2,562,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 123,925 shares in the company, valued at $63,499,170. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at $11,590,095.66. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $696.00 to $683.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $653.00 to $639.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $616.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Further Reading

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