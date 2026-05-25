Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $2.06 Billion Position in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,239,953 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 280,704 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 2.82% of Johnson Controls International worth $2,064,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regents Gate Capital LLP increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 17.4% in the third quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP now owns 86,144 shares of the company's stock worth $9,472,000 after buying an additional 12,774 shares during the last quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth approximately $583,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 23.7% during the third quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 75,021 shares of the company's stock worth $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 14,354 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,276,753 shares of the company's stock worth $274,235,000 after purchasing an additional 142,429 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth approximately $3,828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "hold" rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $147.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JCI

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $12,521,180.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 57,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,044,748.41. This represents a 60.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.1%

JCI opened at $138.51 on Monday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $96.31 and a 1-year high of $147.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.64 and a 200-day moving average of $128.35.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.45%.The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Johnson Controls International's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.62%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

See Also

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