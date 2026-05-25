Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $3.34 Billion Position in American Express Company $AXP

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,023,482 shares of the payment services company's stock after buying an additional 141,936 shares during the period. American Express makes up about 1.1% of Fisher Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.31% of American Express worth $3,338,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 13.0% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new stake in American Express in the second quarter worth $428,000. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 4.2% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 19.9% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of American Express from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American Express from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of American Express from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $415.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $359.05.

View Our Latest Research Report on AXP

Key Stories Impacting American Express

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

American Express Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $311.98 on Monday. American Express Company has a 12 month low of $281.46 and a 12 month high of $387.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $311.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.54. The firm has a market cap of $212.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.08.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.27. American Express had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 33.95%. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 17.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from American Express's previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. American Express's payout ratio is 23.71%.

American Express Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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