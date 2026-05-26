Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $66.39 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 432,192 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 35,225 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $66,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 160,368 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $23,180,000 after purchasing an additional 31,631 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 373,430 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $57,363,000 after purchasing an additional 32,407 shares in the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co lifted its position in TJX Companies by 1,080.0% in the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 13,523 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 12,377 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in TJX Companies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,479,163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,155,830,000 after purchasing an additional 420,232 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 4.9% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 171,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $24,835,000 after buying an additional 8,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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TJX Companies Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of TJX opened at $158.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $175.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.81. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.84 and a 52-week high of $165.82.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The company had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is a boost from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio is 37.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $4,828,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 479,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $77,145,910.20. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up from $183.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial set a $190.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $174.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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