Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $782.14 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,335,894 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 42,297 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Alibaba Group worth $782,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 101.4% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 324 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company's stock.
Alibaba Group Trading Up 0.0%
Shares of BABA stock opened at $130.02 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $103.71 and a 52-week high of $192.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.73. The company has a market capitalization of $311.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.50.
Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 72.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Alibaba Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 15.60%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $188.76.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Alibaba unveiled new AI products, including the Qwen 3.7-Max model and the Zhenwu M890 chip, signaling deeper investment in domestic AI infrastructure and a push to become a leading “AI factory” in China. Alibaba unveils new Qwen model, custom chips in bid to become China’s ‘AI factory’
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted Alibaba’s stronger AI positioning and the potential for monetization, with some coverage framing the company’s AI progress as a shift from investment mode toward commercialization. Alibaba signals next phase of AI growth from investment to commercialisation
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts remained constructive, with Susquehanna reportedly raising its price target on BABA to $185 and other firms maintaining bullish ratings, reinforcing confidence in the stock’s longer-term AI and cloud opportunity. Alibaba (BABA) Price Target Raised to $185 by Susquehanna
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage also noted that AI leaders in China and the U.S. continue to attract heavy investor attention, which may be supporting sentiment around Alibaba’s AI strategy more broadly. DeepSeek Founder Avows AGI Goal Ahead of $10 Billion Funding
- Negative Sentiment: Alibaba and other U.S.-listed Chinese stocks were hit by news of a China cross-border crackdown on online brokerages, reminding investors that Beijing’s regulatory risk remains elevated for Chinese ADRs. Alibaba, U.S.-Listed Chinese Stocks Fall On Cross-Border Crackdown; Futu Crashes
- Negative Sentiment: Broader U.S.-China financial friction also weighed on sentiment, with investors reminded that policy and regulatory tensions could continue to pressure valuation multiples for Alibaba. U.S.-China Financial Rivalry Flares Up. The Summit Smiles Are Fading.
- Negative Sentiment: Some traders also focused on the near-term earnings and margin tradeoff, with Alibaba’s heavier AI and cloud spending plans seen as a potential drag on profitability and free cash flow in the short run. Alibaba slides as investors digest profit squeeze and stepped-up AI spending plans
Alibaba Group Company Profile
(Free Report
)
Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.
The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.
Read More
This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.
Before you consider Alibaba Group, you'll want to hear this.
MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alibaba Group wasn't on the list.
While Alibaba Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.
View The Five Stocks Here
Just getting into the stock market? These 10 simple stocks can help beginning investors build long-term wealth without knowing options, technicals, or other advanced strategies.Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.
Link copied to clipboard.