Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW - Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,071 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 11,536 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Curtiss-Wright worth $72,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company's stock.

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Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

CW stock opened at $730.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a one year low of $413.35 and a one year high of $760.72. The stock has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 53.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $710.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $647.59.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.16. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $913.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $863.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 15.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Curtiss-Wright's dividend payout ratio is 7.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Gary A. Ogilby sold 252 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.14, for a total value of $173,663.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,571 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,771,778.94. This represents a 8.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 918 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.46, for a total transaction of $621,908.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,738,224.28. The trade was a 14.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 5,961 shares of company stock worth $4,039,279 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on CW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $748.00 price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $724.00 price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $760.00 price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $870.00 price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $746.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation NYSE: CW is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

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