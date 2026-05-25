Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 131,138 Shares of Deere & Company $DE

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,853,156 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 131,138 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Deere & Company worth $1,328,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $529.88 on Monday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $433.00 and a twelve month high of $674.19. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $576.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $540.35. The company has a market capitalization of $143.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.85. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 10.09%.The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.64 EPS. The company's revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.05 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Deere & Company's dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Key Deere & Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Deere & Company this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $543.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Deere & Company from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $550.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $612.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $640.73.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DE

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company's principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

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