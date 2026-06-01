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Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Written by MarketBeat
June 1, 2026
Dell Technologies logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Fisher Asset Management disclosed a new fourth-quarter stake in Dell Technologies, buying 2,908 shares worth about $366,000.
  • Dell’s latest earnings report showed a major beat, with revenue of $43.8 billion and EPS of $4.86, driven largely by surging AI server demand.
  • Management raised full-year guidance to $165 billion–$169 billion in revenue, while analysts also turned more bullish and lifted price targets after the strong results.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,908 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DELL. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $809,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company's stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,009 shares of the technology company's stock worth $7,112,000 after acquiring an additional 34,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 143,067 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $23,606,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 21,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,593,535. This trade represents a 86.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard Troy Sharp sold 1,538 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.26, for a total value of $229,561.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,198,557.80. This trade represents a 16.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,071,687 shares of company stock worth $501,560,818. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Dell Technologies Price Performance

DELL opened at $420.96 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.38 and a fifty-two week high of $429.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.82 and a 200-day moving average of $159.50. The company has a market capitalization of $271.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The company had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $290.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research raised Dell Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $270.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $421.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on DELL

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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