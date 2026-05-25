Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,138,216 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 677,191 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.62% of Boston Scientific worth $871,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 274 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 502.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 277 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

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More Boston Scientific News

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several Boston Scientific directors bought shares this week, including Cheryl Pegus, David C. Habiger, and Edward J. Ludwig. Heavy insider buying often signals management confidence and can help support sentiment around BSX . Article Title

Several Boston Scientific directors bought shares this week, including Cheryl Pegus, David C. Habiger, and Edward J. Ludwig. Heavy insider buying often signals management confidence and can help support sentiment around . Positive Sentiment: Boston Scientific’s board authorized a $5 billion share repurchase program, which can be viewed as a sign that management believes the stock may be undervalued and could provide downside support. Article Title

Boston Scientific’s board authorized a $5 billion share repurchase program, which can be viewed as a sign that management believes the stock may be undervalued and could provide downside support. Positive Sentiment: Boston Scientific recently reported earnings and revenue that slightly beat expectations and raised guidance for 2026, reinforcing the company’s longer-term growth story even though the stock has remained weak.

Boston Scientific recently reported earnings and revenue that slightly beat expectations and raised guidance for 2026, reinforcing the company’s longer-term growth story even though the stock has remained weak. Neutral Sentiment: Recent analyst commentary has been mixed: firms like Baird and Stifel still have positive ratings, but several price targets were trimmed, suggesting Wall Street remains constructive while tempering expectations. Article Title

Recent analyst commentary has been mixed: firms like Baird and Stifel still have positive ratings, but several price targets were trimmed, suggesting Wall Street remains constructive while tempering expectations. Negative Sentiment: Coverage asking why BSX is down 13% since its last earnings report highlights lingering investor concern that the stock has not kept pace with its fundamentals, likely weighing on near-term trading. Article Title

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $202,914.40. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 25,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,437,348.12. This represents a 16.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cheryl Pegus purchased 1,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $99,987.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $99,987.30. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 9,800 shares of company stock worth $554,012. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of BSX opened at $57.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $85.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.90. Boston Scientific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $52.52 and a fifty-two week high of $109.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.12.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on BSX shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $124.00 to $96.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Boston Scientific from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $92.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BSX

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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