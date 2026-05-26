Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 108,442 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc $JHG

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG - Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,698,712 shares of the company's stock after selling 108,442 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Janus Henderson Group worth $80,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JHG. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 21,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,033 shares of the company's stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 782 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,461 shares of the company's stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Megan Podzorov sold 1,650 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $84,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at $625,332.96. This represents a 11.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO William B. Cassidy sold 16,947 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $885,819.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 118,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,941.53. The trade was a 12.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

NYSE JHG opened at $51.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.37. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $35.56 and a 1-year high of $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The business's fifty day moving average price is $51.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.64.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.08). Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $541.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $560.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on JHG. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $48.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JHG

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is a global asset manager offering a broad range of investment solutions across equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative strategies. The firm provides portfolio management services to institutional clients, financial intermediaries and individual investors. Its product lineup includes actively managed mutual funds, separate accounts and exchange-traded funds, designed to meet a variety of risk-return objectives and investment horizons.

The company was formed in May 2017 through the merger of Janus Capital Group and Henderson Group, combining decades of investment expertise in both the U.S.

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