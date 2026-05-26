Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 37,445 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,347 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 37,445 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $60,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in Lam Research by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,615 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Argus increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $175.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $293.46.

Get Our Latest Report on LRCX

Lam Research Stock Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $305.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $255.98 and a 200-day moving average of $216.78. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $79.49 and a 1 year high of $309.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $381.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.81.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is currently 19.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,762,005.30. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total value of $11,214,269.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,081,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at $242,334,371.15. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 120,066 shares of company stock valued at $27,953,242 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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