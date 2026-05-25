Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 592,629 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,440,255 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after selling 592,629 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Abbott Laboratories worth $1,433,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 175,556,716 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $21,995,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,408 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 61,614,739 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $8,251,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,076 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,951,907 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $1,868,718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713,135 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,500,829 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $1,804,050,000 after purchasing an additional 499,351 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,900,318 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $1,727,869,000 after purchasing an additional 864,531 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Abbott Laboratories News

Here are the key news stories impacting Abbott Laboratories this week:

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE ABT opened at $87.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $152.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $96.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.97. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $81.97 and a one year high of $139.06.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 13.90%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Argus decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $109.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $119.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on Abbott Laboratories

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau acquired 2,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $201,300. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $102,288.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 146,377 shares in the company, valued at $16,918,253.66. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock worth $353,097. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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