Fisher Funds Management LTD Grows Stock Position in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Fisher Funds Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287,681 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 46,119 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up 1.3% of Fisher Funds Management LTD's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Fisher Funds Management LTD owned 0.06% of American Tower worth $50,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in American Tower by 8.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 96,793 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $18,615,000 after buying an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in American Tower by 69.6% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 139,091 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,750,000 after purchasing an additional 57,078 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,871,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in American Tower by 92.4% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 61,397 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $11,808,000 after purchasing an additional 29,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting American Tower

Here are the key news stories impacting American Tower this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mizuho upgraded AMT from Neutral to Outperform and raised its price target to $205, citing that CoreSite’s data‑center contribution and stronger 5G leasing demand make the company’s mix of tower and data‑center earnings undervalued — this upgrade is the primary catalyst for buying interest today. American Tower’s Valuation After Upgrade Highlighting CoreSite Growth And 5G Leasing Demand

Mizuho upgraded AMT from Neutral to Outperform and raised its price target to $205, citing that CoreSite’s data‑center contribution and stronger 5G leasing demand make the company’s mix of tower and data‑center earnings undervalued — this upgrade is the primary catalyst for buying interest today. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies nudged its price target to $210 (maintaining a Buy), giving additional analyst support and signaling incremental upside versus current levels; that reinforces the positive narrative from Mizuho. Jefferies adjusts American Tower price target to 210

Jefferies nudged its price target to $210 (maintaining a Buy), giving additional analyst support and signaling incremental upside versus current levels; that reinforces the positive narrative from Mizuho. Neutral Sentiment: American Tower recently declared a $1.79 quarterly cash distribution; the steady dividend supports the yield story but raises the usual investor question about balancing shareholder returns with capital needs for data‑center and tower growth. Investors will watch upcoming quarter results for signs of free cash flow to sustain both growth and payouts. Does American Tower’s (AMT) New Dividend Payout Clarify Its Long‑Term Capital Allocation Priorities?

American Tower recently declared a $1.79 quarterly cash distribution; the steady dividend supports the yield story but raises the usual investor question about balancing shareholder returns with capital needs for data‑center and tower growth. Investors will watch upcoming quarter results for signs of free cash flow to sustain both growth and payouts. Negative Sentiment: Despite the upgrades, AMT has shown prolonged underperformance (multi‑month and multi‑quarter share declines) and earlier quarterly results included an EPS miss, which keeps some investors cautious about valuation and near‑term earnings execution. That backdrop limits how much the stock may rally on upgrades alone. Mizuho Upgrades American Tower to Outperform: Will This Cell Tower Giant Finally Reclaim Its Crown?

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT opened at $178.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.11 and a 200 day moving average of $180.77. American Tower Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $165.08 and a fifty-two week high of $234.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.69 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business's revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.780-10.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a boost from American Tower's previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. American Tower's dividend payout ratio is currently 132.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on American Tower from $220.00 to $214.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on American Tower from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Tower from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $217.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on American Tower

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, Director Rajesh Kalathur bought 2,671 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $185.30 per share, with a total value of $494,936.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 4,936 shares in the company, valued at $914,640.80. This trade represents a 117.92% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Eugene M. Noel sold 41,209 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.05, for a total transaction of $7,872,979.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 29,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,653,551.60. This trade represents a 58.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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