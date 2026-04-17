Fisher Funds Management LTD Makes New Investment in Aptiv PLC $APTV

Fisher Funds Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,930 shares of the auto parts company's stock, valued at approximately $1,898,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APTV. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 502.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,557 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 12,973 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 439.2% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 76,109 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $4,528,000 after buying an additional 61,994 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 110.7% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 9,511 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 452.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 523.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $83.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Aptiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Aptiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $90.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on APTV

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $57.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 75.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.51. The firm's fifty day moving average is $71.40 and its 200-day moving average is $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $88.93.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 18.22%. Aptiv's revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Aptiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.750 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

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Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv's customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

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