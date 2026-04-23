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Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Has $5.97 Million Position in Whirlpool Corporation $WHR

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Whirlpool logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • Hedge fund Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI cut its stake in Whirlpool by 39.6% in Q4, holding 82,717 shares worth about $5.97 million (approximately 0.15% of the company) after selling 54,145 shares.
  • Whirlpool missed quarterly expectations, reporting EPS of $1.10 vs. $1.54 expected and revenue of $4.10 billion vs. $4.27 billion, while issuing FY2026 guidance of $7.00 EPS (analysts forecast ~5.18 EPS for the current year).
  • Income and sentiment snapshot: Whirlpool pays a $0.90 quarterly dividend (annualized yield ~6.5%), but analyst coverage skews negative with an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $74.33.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI cut its position in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR - Free Report) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,717 shares of the company's stock after selling 54,145 shares during the period. Whirlpool comprises about 0.5% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI's portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI owned approximately 0.15% of Whirlpool worth $5,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 0.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,194 shares of the company's stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Old North State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the company's stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 52,944 shares of the company's stock worth $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,150 shares of the company's stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 20.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 942 shares of the company's stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool Price Performance

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $55.59 on Thursday. Whirlpool Corporation has a twelve month low of $50.41 and a twelve month high of $111.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.30.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.44). Whirlpool had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 2.04%.The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.57 EPS. Whirlpool's revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Whirlpool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that Whirlpool Corporation will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. Whirlpool's payout ratio is 63.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WHR shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Whirlpool to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $74.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WHR

About Whirlpool

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of home appliances, with a product portfolio that spans major categories such as laundry, refrigeration, cooking, dishwashing and small electrics. Headquartered in Benton Harbor, Michigan, the company designs, produces and distributes its appliances through a network of wholly owned manufacturing facilities, joint ventures and third-party partners. Whirlpool serves both retail and professional markets, offering products under its flagship Whirlpool brand as well as several well-known names including Maytag, KitchenAid, JennAir, Amana, Brastemp and Consul.

In its laundry segment, Whirlpool provides top- and front-load washing machines, dryers and combination units designed to balance energy efficiency, capacity and convenience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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