Five Below, Inc. $FIVE Position Lessened by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE - Free Report) by 85.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,445 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 111,076 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC's holdings in Five Below were worth $4,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 48,340 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $911,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Five Below by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,090,973 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $205,535,000 after buying an additional 53,808 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 18,132.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 9,116 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 9,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 43,844 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $8,258,000 after buying an additional 14,305 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below Price Performance

FIVE opened at $203.19 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $251.63. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $198.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.23 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 21.31%. Five Below's revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Five Below has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.650-9.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.290 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Five Below from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $261.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $224.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $254.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIVE

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc NASDAQ: FIVE is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

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